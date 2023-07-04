 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dodge Co. Sheriff: 25 to 30 train cars derailed near Reeseville

Dodge Co train derailment w/ credit burned in

REESEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Authorities in Dodge Co. are responding to a train derailment in Reeseville. 

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a Facebook post the train derailed near the village of Reeseville. He said it's a Canadian Pacific train, and 25 to 30 cars derailed. None of the cars have hazardous materials, and there's no threat to the community as a result of the derailment.  

Schmidt said because of the derailment, Main Street is closed to traffic. He warns it may be a long term closure. 

A Reeseville business owner told 27 News the train derailed near their property on Main Street between Commerce Drive and Jackson Street. 

27 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more. 

