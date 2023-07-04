Dodge Co. Sheriff: 25 to 30 train cars derailed near Reeseville

REESEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Authorities in Dodge Co. are responding to a train derailment in Reeseville.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a Facebook post the train derailed near the village of Reeseville. He said it's a Canadian Pacific train, and 25 to 30 cars derailed. None of the cars have hazardous materials, and there's no threat to the community as a result of the derailment.
Schmidt said because of the derailment, Main Street is closed to traffic. He warns it may be a long term closure.
A Reeseville business owner told 27 News the train derailed near their property on Main Street between Commerce Drive and Jackson Street.
