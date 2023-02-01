Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 2 men who broke into home while posing as police

HUSTISFORD, Wis. (WKOW) — Dodge County law enforcement is searching for two men who posed as law enforcement and broke into a home over the weekend.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the agency responded to a report of an armed home invasion on Indian Road in Hustisford around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
The victim said two men came to his home and forced their way in, saying they were law enforcement looking for a homicide suspect.
Schmidt said one suspect stayed with the victim while the other searched the house and asked where the victim's valuables were.
The suspects drove off in a white Ford pickup truck after searching the house.
Schmidt reports the suspects are white males, one of whom may have a southern accent.
Schmidt said the sheriff's office has increased patrols in the area of the incident with marked and unmarked squad cars.
If you have information regarding this incident and know who may own or drive the pictured vehicle, contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.
Schmidt said the office limited the amount of information it initially shared while deputies followed up on leads. Now that the leads have been looked into, the office is releasing information.