Dodge County authorities find drugs connected to Mexican cartels during search warrant

CITY OF JUNEAU (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office found drugs found connected to Mexican drug cartels while executing a search warrant Tuesday.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the warrant was executed at an apartment in the City of Juneau. He said the search resulted in authorities seizing 4.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana and $51,907 in alleged drug money. Authorities also impounded two vehicles.
As a result of the investigation and seizure, Schmidt said three people are facing charges.
He said Francisco Gonzalez Diaz, 40, of Juneau, is facing the following charges:
Possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine
Possession with intent to deliver marijuana 200-1000 grams
Maintaining a drug trafficking place
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Three counts manufacture/deliver methamphetamine
Kaila Brenhold, 34, of Juneau, will face a single charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place, according to Schmidt.
Schmidt said Raul De La Garza, 51, of Beaver Dam, is facing three counts of manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine and a warrant arrest.
A press release by the sheriff's office expresses just how concerned authorities are over the drugs being connected to drug cartels. The statement reads in part:
"This is a disturbing reality that major drug operations south of our country’s southern border are having a direct impact on drug use and overdoses here in Wisconsin. Sheriff Dale Schmidt is very concerned, as our community should be, that these drugs are moving to Dodge County and all of Wisconsin in quantities and in frequency that we have never seen before. It is having deadly consequences for our community and is very much impacting the lives and mental health of our community."
The sheriff's office said it will continue to "pursue these deadly drugs and dealers."