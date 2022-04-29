 Skip to main content
Dodge County authorities searching for 16-year-old runaway

Malik Paulson

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen. 

Malik Paulson, 16, was last seen on April 3 in Wittenberg on foot. Authorities say he has family ties in Watertown and Milwaukee. 

Malik is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He's 6'01 and weighs 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants and red shoes. 

Anyone who sees Malik or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-368-4810. 

