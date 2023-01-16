Dodge County man seriously injured in northern Minnesota snowmobile race

(WKOW) — A Dodge County man was seriously injured during a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota over the weekend, according to authorities.
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said authorities responded to a crash in Lake Shore, MN, around 1:50 p.m. Sunday.
Welk said a participant in a snowmobile race crashed on the course.
The victim has only been identified as a 26-year-old man from Mayville, in Dodge County, WI.
Welk said the man was treated by "a number of agencies" at the event and was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the Twin Cities. His injury is considered to be "serious."