Dodge County man seriously injured in northern Minnesota snowmobile race

  • Updated
police lights 2

(WKOW) — A Dodge County man was seriously injured during a snowmobile race in northern Minnesota over the weekend, according to authorities. 

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said authorities responded to a crash in Lake Shore, MN, around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. 

Welk said a participant in a snowmobile race crashed on the course. 

The victim has only been identified as a 26-year-old man from Mayville, in Dodge County, WI. 

Welk said the man was treated by "a number of agencies" at the event and was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the Twin Cities. His injury is considered to be "serious." 

