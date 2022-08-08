 Skip to main content
Dodge County officials resolved tactical situation on Beaver Dam's north side

  • Updated
Police Lights MGN

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office shared an update on the tactical situation.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office around 5:45 p.m. the situation on Seippel Boulevard was resolved. 

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public avoid an area on Beaver Dam's north side. 

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office asks the public to avoid the area of Seippel Boulevard, E Industrial Drive and Mary Ann Road due to what they call a tactical situation that is "currently ongoing." 

The sheriff's office said the public is safe and more information will be provided later.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

