Dodge County Sheriff investigating child death

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child in rural Beaver Dam Wednesday evening.
The sheriff's office said dispatchers received a 911 call around 5 p.m. reporting a child had been hit by a vehicle on private property.
The Town of Beaver Dam Police Department, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Beaver Dam Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene.
They took the child to an area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office said its Crash Investigation Team is leading the investigation.