Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating single motorcycle crash

TOWN OF HUBBARD, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday.
An initial investigation showed a 76-year-old motorcycle driver crashed into a construction barrier in the Southbound lane of County Highway E.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the driver was not wearing a helmet and received life-threatening injuries.
The driver was airlifted from the scene by Flight for Life to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc. No further information on the condition of the driver is available at this time.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the driver is from rural Hustisford. His name is being withheld pending additional family notification.
The investigation is ongoing.