Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigating vehicle and pedestrian crash

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's office is investigating a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Friday night around 8:53 p.m.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, a 67-year-old woman from rural Randolph was driving on County Highway A in the township of Fox Lake when she hit a 48-year-old man walking in the northbound lane.
The Sheriff's office said the man was wearing dark clothing and walking on the unlit roadway as strong storms were approaching.
The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was initially taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital and then transferred to UW-Hospital in Madison.
The driver and passengers of the vehicle were not hurt.
The sheriff's office says an investigation is ongoing. No further information is available about the condition of the pedestrian.