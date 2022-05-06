Dodge County Sheriff's Office recovers body from Fox Lake after two weeks of searching

FOX LAKE (WKOW) — The body of a man last seen when a canoe capsized on Fox Lake in late April has been recovered.
Dodge County Sherriff's Dale Schmidt said in a press release the man was recovered on Thursday around 8 p.m. His name is not being released to the public at this time.
A canoe carrying the man and a woman capsized on April 21 around 12:30 p.m. The woman was rescued from the water that day, but the man was not found.
Schmidt said high winds created dangerous conditions for small watercraft and there weren't personal floatation devices in the canoe.
Dive teams with the sheriff's office have searched in and around the lake daily since the canoe capsized, but some of the searches had to be called off for safety reasons.