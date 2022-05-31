Dodge County Sheriff's Office to increase presence at local schools

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it will be increasing its presence at local schools in the wake of last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
This increased presence will continue throughout the rest of the school year, "especially if [the school is] not protected by a full-time police agency," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt in a news release.
Sheriff Schmidt said the hope is that the increased presence will minimize risk to students while providing peace of mind to students, school staff and parents while deterring criminal behavior.
Schmidt says that even after the school year ends and when summer activities begin -- such as summer school and other events -- to be sure that you're being vigilant if you're in charge of event or building security.
"If you see someone suspicious around a school, please call law enforcement so we can investigate immediately," Schmidt said in the release. "Take threats seriously and report them to law enforcement or someone in charge, and do not wait to do so."
He also encouraged community members to educate themselves and their children on what to do if a hostile attack takes place near them -- whether it's at a school, church or elsewhere. He points to videos made by the FBI as a good resource.
Sheriff Schmidt says community members should reach out to his office if they have any questions or concerns regarding the safety of their children or community.