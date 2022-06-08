Dodgeville daycare to close amid controversy and staffing concerns

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- An Iowa County daycare is shutting down amid controversy and staffing concerns.
According to an email sent to families from Fr. Bill Van Wagner, St. Joseph's Church Daycare in Dodgeville will close at the end of the day on Friday, June 10.
At the beginning of May, the Dodgeville Police Department confirmed to 27 News an investigation into the daycare for neglect and abuse allegations.
Fr. Van Wagner said since then, workers have sought employment elsewhere.
"I do sincerely regret any inconvenience and disturbance this will cause in the lives of your children and families, however, at this point, there is no other option," said the email.
He went on to thank the community for its continued support.