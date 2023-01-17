Dodgeville food pantry helps families with affordable groceries as prices rise

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- Just a quick trip to the grocery store is enough to realize food prices have soared over the past year, and a church in Dodgeville is trying to offer a solution.
On the third Tuesday of every month, Hidden Valley Community Church in Dodgeville teams up with Ruby's Food Pantry to offer a drive-thru food pantry service to the community. After paying just $25, people receive an entire box of groceries.
Site coordinator Lorie Rule says the demand has been overwhelming.
"Where else can you go and get this amount of food for $25?" Rule said. "The need is great."
According to Moody's Analytics, families are spending $72 more per month on food than they were a year ago.
On Tuesday, dozens of cars lined up outside of the church to receive a box of food. Rule says the pantry goes through more than 260 boxes in just an hour and a half.
"This is for anybody who wants to eat," Rule said. "Anybody who eats can come to this line. Doesn't matter where you're from."
Two of the people in line Tuesday were Amy Arthur and her daughter Abigail.
"This has really just stretched our food budget," Arthur said. "You probably get at least $100 worth of food, especially snacks and things like that, that tend to be really expensive at the grocery store, and so it just helps us to stretch our budget."
Rule says until the need goes away, the pantry will keep on serving families.
"It's so important right now," Rule said. "Because everybody's worried about their electricity bill, worried about their gas bill. So, if this is just one way that we can ease the pain, it's a great way to do it."