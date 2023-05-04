Dodgeville motorcyclist dead after crashing into deer

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Dodgeville motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a deer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office reports the crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday on exit 40 off HWY 23/US 151.
According to the sheriff's office, Tylor Wilson, 37, was taking the southbound exit ramp when he crashed into a deer running in the roadway.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iowa County Coroner.
The sheriff's office reports this is the county's third deadly motor vehicle crash in 2023.