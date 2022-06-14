 Skip to main content
Dodgeville police identify 'vehicle of interest' in home burglary

  • Updated

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) — The Dodgeville Police Department has identified a car of interest in a May burglary. 

According to Lieutenant Brandon Wilhelm, a Dodgeville home was burglarized on May 24. The suspect broke into the home and stole a "large amount" of money, jewelry and coins. 

Of the missing coins, four are Austrian coins from 1915; some have holes in the center and some do not. 

Wilhelm reports the car of interest is a white 1994 or 1995 Saturn SL2. 

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Lt. Wilhelm at 608-935-3238.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

