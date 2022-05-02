Dodgeville Police investigating abuse allegations at St. Joseph's Church Daycare

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) — An Iowa County daycare and its former director are under investigation for neglect and abuse allegations, according to Dodgeville Police Chief Dave Bauer.
In a statement to 27 News, Bauer said the investigation into St. Joseph's Church Daycare and the former director began when a former employee "raised concerns about abuse and neglect."
Bauer said his department is currently in the process of investigating if the claims have any merit.
"[Officers] have been in contact with the families at this daycare an the school district and they are confident that, at this time, there is no ongoing abuse or neglect and that the daycare is now safe."
Father Bill Van Wagner confirmed to 27 News that the director is under investigation, but that the daycare remains open under new management temporarily.