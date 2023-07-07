Dodgeville to celebrate 37th Farmers Appreciation Day

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Some of the hardest workers in Iowa County are being appreciated in Dodgeville this weekend.
Dodgeville is holding its 37th Farmers Appreciation Day this weekend, and there's something for everyone to enjoy.
The event is meant to recognize local farmers and agribusinesses while educating the public about the agriculture industry.
The event starts Saturday at 5 p.m. with live music and a "sip and savor" at Harris Park. Once dusk hits, there will be a firework show.
On Sunday, there's a Farmers 5K Run/Walk at Dodgeville High School starting at 8:30 a.m.
If that's too early for you, head downtown at 11 a.m. for a parade.
After the parade, there will be festivities from noon to 2 p.m., like a petting zoo, pedal pulls, cheese sampling and other fun activities.