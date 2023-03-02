Dodging heavy snow before the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
For some, it's good news but for others it'll be bad news but it looks like southern Wisconsin will dodge heavy snow going into the weekend. However, we aren't quite done with Winter yet; minor chances for wintry precipitation will be possible through the middle of next week.
The large system will stay to our southeast and bring parts of Chicago and northwestern Indiana as well as Michigan heavier snow. Our weather conditions are going to stay cloudy and breezy though with highs climbing into the upper 30s.
Since we'll dodge heavy snow, our temperatures will remain warm into the weekend with expected highs climbing into the 40s. The 40s continue through Tuesday of next week.
Starting Saturday night through Tuesday however, we'll see minor chances for wintry mixes or rain showers. These chances are going to result in minor accumulations.