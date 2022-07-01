Dodging showers for the Fourth

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Unfortunately it looks like southern Wisconsin will be dodging showers and thunderstorms for the Fourth of July. The good news is that it won't be an all day event and they shouldn't ruin all of the firework shows in the area.
Saturday we'll see some showers and thunderstorms too. Scattered and mainly into the second half of the day. These storms shouldn't be severe as they develop and move through the area throughout the afternoon hours.
Sunday skies should remain quiet with winds turning out of the south. That shift in wind will bring in our next system which will also bring in our next chance for showers and thunderstorms... in time for the Fourth.
For the Fourth, it looks like rain/thunderstorms will move through during the morning hours. By the mid afternoon, the rain threat should break up across southern Wisconsin leaving us with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.
When it comes to the evening, the shower and thunderstorm threat will still remain but they'll remain scattered. Skies look to remain partly sunny.