'Doesn't really reflect their political party': Democrats seek to bump Wisconsin's neighbor back on the primary calendar

MADISON (WKOW) -- When it comes to picking presidential nominees, national Democrats have moved to remove the 'first in the nation' status from Wisconsin's neighbor to the southwest.
The Democratic National Committee's (DNC) rules panel voted Friday to bump back Iowa on the 2024 primary lineup. Since 1972, the Iowa caucuses have been Americans' first say in nominating the major parties' candidates for president.
The DNC committee approved a new schedule, one supported by President Joe Biden. It makes South Carolina the party's first presidential primary in February 2024. After that, Nevada and New Hampshire would both hold the second contests on the same day.
Swing states, Georgia and Michigan, would then round out the first five states.
Wisconsin's 2020 presidential primary was held in April. It received national attention when the GOP-controlled legislature declined to move back the election during the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, something several other states had done.
UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky said many Democrats have long sought to move back Iowa in the primary pecking order because the state's demographics aren't as diverse as the party's national base.
"The fact it is an overwhelmingly White state is something that a lot of Democrats had been talking about," Chergosky said. "And they were wondering if Iowa really reflects the demographic diversity of their political party."
Chergosky said the last straw for the national party may well have been the 2020 caucuses. Technical problems muddled the results, leading to a recanvassing.
"It was a complete joke of a process in 2020," Chergosky said. "It was a trainwreck and that, I think, gave Democrats the last level of permission they needed to make this change."
Chergosky added that political scientists have long been skeptical of caucuses to pick candidates. He said that's because the process, which calls for rounds of debate as opposed to a single vote, can be so time-consuming it discourages people with multiple jobs or caretaking obligations from participating.
"They're not easy to participate in, they might be intimidating for some people," Chergosky said. "And for others, they simply might not be something that people can participate in due to the time and effort involved."
The full DNC still has to approve the calendar change, and that's expected to happen early next year. Still, states like Iowa would need to change their election or caucus states.
Iowa and New Hampshire have cited state laws requiring them to go before other states. Without a change to those laws, those states would keep their traditional dates.
"Once you get an ordering in place, it's really hard to change that ordering," Chergosky said. "Because you've got stakeholders in the states who want to keep things the way they are, you've got party politics and state law that have to be resolved, and that's all really difficult."
The DNC has said refusing to adopt the party's new lineup could mean that state's delegates won't be seated at the national party's convention.
The Republican National Committee has already committed to keeping Iowa its first contest in 2024.