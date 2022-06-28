Dog shot and killed during a Dodgeville armed burglary

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- A dog was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a Dodgeville home following an armed burglary.
On June 22, 2022 police say someone broke into a home on Spring Street in the City of Dodgeville. Officials said the owner came home and found her dog dead.
Dodgeville Police arrested Dejon C. Glover, 20, Thursday afternoon in Madison for a number of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, burglary, mistreatment of animals and theft and damage to property.
Court documents show Glover admitted to breaking a window to enter the home. He said he saw the dog and tried to calm him down but ended up shooting him in the head.
Glover said he put a blanket over the dog's body.
Officers said Glover then took cash, a computer and camera from the home.
The owner of the dog, Dustiney, said his name was Dre. She said she's absolutely heartbroken.
"The day you took our family’s best friend away is the day our family’s lives turned upside down," she wrote. "I’d do anything to come home to my dog running up to me as I walk in the door."
She said she'll miss Dre's "goofy smile."
"You didn’t have to harm my baby. You could have walked away," Dustiney added.
Police said Glover once worked at a Madison car dealership with a man who lived at the Dodgeville home and that Glover assumed the home would have more valuables.
He's being held in the Iowa County Jail facing several felony charges.
Dre's owner Dustiney is selling T-shirts in honor of him to raise money for a local animal charity. She said people can reach out to Tracy Lease on Facebook to purchase a shirt or donate.