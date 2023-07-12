Dogs are now allowed in all general Madison parks, few exceptions

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Madison's population continues to grow, so does the number of dog owners and their complaints about dog restrictions in Madison parks have been heard.
Previously, Madison parks were virtually dog-free.
"Views on dogs in the community have shifted significantly since the ordinances were originally put in place in the 70s," Lisa Laschinger, assistant Madison parks superintendent, said.
In 2019, a pilot program started to test out allowing leashed dogs, with proper licensing and permits, to be in parks with their owners. Now, the Board of Parks Commissioners has voted to allow dogs in all general parks in the city.
"We're looking at a very small number of parks," Laschinger said. "We're looking at about 30 that are currently dog-free. There are, I believe, some signs in those parks so, we'll need to come up with a plan to remove the 'Dogs Prohibited' signs and update the signage."
Laschinger says while the parks department doesn't have a definitive plan for removing signage yet, they've already gone through a similar process in 2019.
Proper licensing and permits are still required for all dogs.
Exceptions that will remain dog-free are playgrounds, athletic fields and conservation parks.