Dogs flown from overcrowded shelter in Texas to Dane County Humane Society

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society took in about two dozen new dogs who were at risk of being euthanized.
Those 21 dogs arrived in Madison on Monday. They came from an overcrowded shelter in Denison, Texas.
Humane Society spokesperson Lisa Bernard says the shelter in Madison receives transfers every week from different areas. She says they've started creating more partnerships with different shelters that are experiencing more overcrowding. She says pet adoptions have slowed down across the U.S. and here in Dane County.
"Puppies used to get adopted within a day or two. Some are now staying for a week. So it is taking longer," Bernard said. "We're hoping though that our community again will look forward to helping us find homes for these animals and help us find them new loving families."
"We're very fortunate that we live in such a supportive, animal supportive community that everyone loves their animals and loves nature. So to bring these animals in, to get them, help them find homes is really important," Bernard said.
The nonprofit Dog Is My CoPilot flew the dogs to Madison. The plane was also carrying about three dozen dogs who were going to the Clark County Humane Society in Neillsville, Wisconsin and about another two dozen dogs who were bound for Babinski Rescue Foundation in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.