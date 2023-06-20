 Skip to main content
Dogs, rabbits die in Caledonia barn fire

Caledonia Police Department

CALEDONIA, Wis. (WKOW) -- Several dogs and rabbits died in a Caledonia barn fire Monday afternoon, according to the Caledonia Fire Department.

Chief Jeffrey Henningfeld said fire crews were dispatched to 4 Mile Road around 1 p.m. Monday for a report of a fire. A passerby saw the fire coming from a pole building at the back of a property.

When crews arrived, they found an active fire that was endangering livestock in the area, and the fire was upgraded to a MABAS box alarm. Seven agencies responded to the fire.

The fire was quickly contained, and the animals outside the building were brought to safety. However, Henningfeld said at least six dogs and an "unknown number" of rabbits died in the fire.

He also said one firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat-related illness.

Henningfeld said the building and its contents were destroyed by the fire, estimating the damages to be $25,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

