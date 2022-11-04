 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...
Northern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin...

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stoughton,
moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
Eastern Madison, Watertown, Stoughton, McFarland, Monona, Lake
Mills, Marshall, Waterloo, Cottage Grove, Johnson Creek, Deerfield,
Cambridge, Lake Ripley, Lebanon, Milford, Reeseville, Utica,
Richwood, Clyman and Lowell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. Peak winds will occur
from late morning through mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

DOJ: 2 Iowa Co. men charged in Dodgeville woman's murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights MGN

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) — Two Iowa County men have been charged in the 2021 murder of a Dodgeville woman, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

In a release, DCI stated Aric L. Way, 51, of Glendale, Wisconsin, and Philip G. Schmidt-Way, 28, of Loveland, Colorado, are charged with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime. Online court records show they were charged and arrest warrants were issued on Thursday. 

In July 2021, DCI said the victim — identified as the suspects' mother and grandmother — was found dead in her Dodgeville home. 

DCI stated an autopsy determined carbon monoxide poisoning was a "contributing factor" in her death.

A criminal complaint reports the victim had recently agreed to sell the family farm, which Schmidt-Way would have inherited upon her death.

According to the complaint, there was no obvious way to explain the elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home. However, Way had purchased chemicals known to react together and create carbon monoxide, and Schmidt-Way's vehicle was seen on camera at the victim's home the night she died.

Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek thanked everyone who worked on this case due to its difficult nature.

“This was a challenging case to work and took a really concentrated effort from all of the agencies involved to move it forward,” said Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek.

Tags

Recommended for you