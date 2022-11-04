DOJ: 2 Iowa Co. men charged in Dodgeville woman's murder

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) — Two Iowa County men have been charged in the 2021 murder of a Dodgeville woman, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
In a release, DCI stated Aric L. Way, 51, of Glendale, Wisconsin, and Philip G. Schmidt-Way, 28, of Loveland, Colorado, are charged with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime. Online court records show they were charged and arrest warrants were issued on Thursday.
In July 2021, DCI said the victim — identified as the suspects' mother and grandmother — was found dead in her Dodgeville home.
DCI stated an autopsy determined carbon monoxide poisoning was a "contributing factor" in her death.
A criminal complaint reports the victim had recently agreed to sell the family farm, which Schmidt-Way would have inherited upon her death.
According to the complaint, there was no obvious way to explain the elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home. However, Way had purchased chemicals known to react together and create carbon monoxide, and Schmidt-Way's vehicle was seen on camera at the victim's home the night she died.
Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek thanked everyone who worked on this case due to its difficult nature.
“This was a challenging case to work and took a really concentrated effort from all of the agencies involved to move it forward,” said Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek.