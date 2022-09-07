DOJ announces murder charge in 1985 Wisconsin Rapids cold case

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says someone has been charged in a cold case from 1985.
In a press release, the DOJ says Donald Wayne Maier, 60, has been charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of Benny Scruggs — which they say took place in July of 1985.
“Wisconsin DOJ is proud to work with law enforcement agencies across the state to pursue justice,” said Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the prosecutors, investigators, and scientists whose tireless work has resulted in this 37-year-old case being charged.”
The DOJ says Scruggs was stabbed to death in his Wisconsin Rapids home on July 17, 1985.
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department has been investigating the case throughout the years, but the DOJ says the investigation was dormant for some of that time. That changed in 2012 when "the accused brought the matter back to the attention of police."
Maier is set to appear in court Friday.