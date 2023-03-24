 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

DOJ arrests 6 for trafficking fentanyl through mail to Madison

Fentanyl MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — The Department of Justice said six people have been arrested for coordinating shipments of fentanyl from Arizona to Madison. 

The agency reports the six were arrested Monday and identifies them as: 

  • Lloyd McKire-Bennett, 27, Madison, Wis.
  • Yoshi Walker, 25, Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Dejon Glover, 21, Madison, Wis.
  • Christopher Wilson, 46, Madison, Wis.
  • Deshawn Davis, 27, Madison, Wis.
  • John Maser, 34, Madison, Wis.

In a news release, the agency says the six people coordinated over five kilograms in fentanyl shipments through the United States Postal Service. 

“Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous. We’re committed to dismantling the networks that traffic this and other dangerous narcotics and to holding those who sell fentanyl and other dangerous drugs accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. 

All are facing federal drug trafficking charges. The DOJ says there are warrants for two others connected to the case. 

