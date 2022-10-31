DOJ identifies Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy who fatally shot suspect in Oregon

OREGON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) identified the officer who shot and killed a man wanted on weapons violations last week.

In a press release, the DOJ identified the Dane County Sheriff's deputy as Clink Seltzner, who the agency said has 20 years of law enforcement experience. Seltzner is on administrative leave, per department policy, according to DOJ.

Previously, the Dane County Medical Examiner identified the man shot as Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon. The DOJ said Jimenez was suspected of committing several weapons violations in the days prior to the shooting.

The DOJ said a gun was located at the scene of the shooting. It's unclear if it belonged to Jimenez.