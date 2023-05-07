DOJ identifies deputy killed in line of duty, releases more details about shooting

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) identified 29-year-old Kaitie Leising as the deputy shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said she had served with the department since 2022. Before that, she served in South Dakota for two years.
DOJ said Leising responded to a call Saturday evening about a potential drunk driver in a ditch in the Town of Glenwood. When she got to the scene, she found 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, as well as another group that had stopped to help Johnson.
Authorities said Leising asked Johnson to complete field sobriety tests, but he was "evasive." DOJ said Leising and Johnson were talking for around eight minutes before Johnson drew a handgun and shot Leising.
Officials said Leising then fired three times, but no rounds hit Johnson. He then ran into the woods.
DOJ said the people who had stopped to help Johnson immediately started helping Leising. She was transported to a hospital, where she died.
Other officers responded and started looking for Johnson, and DOJ said an officer saw Johnson about an hour after Leising was shot. The officer heard a gunshot and saw Johnson collapse.
DOJ said no officers fired their weapons while they were searching for Johnson. Authorities found a handgun at the scene where Johnson died.
Sunday afternoon, a law enforcement procession is escorting Leising from the medical examiner's office in Ramset County, MN, to a funeral home.
Funeral arrangements with law enforcement honors are pending.
DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into Leising's shooting and Johnson's death.