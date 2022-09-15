DOJ identifies deputy who fired, man killed in Adams Co. incident

STRONGS PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) gave an update Thursday after a deputy shot and killed a man in Adams County last week Tuesday.

The DOJ stated in a release that just before 7 p.m. on September 6, an Adams County deputy was dispatched to the area of Cumberland Avenue in Strongs Prairie for a report of a man walking on the road.

The DOJ identified the deputy as Jacob Bean and said Bean found Bryon Childers, 61, when he arrived at the scene. Bean had been made aware that there were active felony warrants against Childers, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ reported Deputy Bean approached Childers, and Childers brandished a firearm. Bean then shot his own weapon, striking Childers. Childers died at the scene.

The DOJ stated a firearm was recovered at the scene, and Bean was equipped with a body camera.

Bean was put on administrative leave, as per department policy.

The DCI is leading the investigation and is being assisted by several other law enforcement agencies. The DOJ reported all law enforcement are cooperating with the DCI during the investigation.

The DCI stated it is reviewing evidence and will turn over investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney when the investigation is over.