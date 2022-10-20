DOJ identifies deputy who shot, killed man at Windsor Super 8 hotel

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the name of the deputy involved in a fatal shooting in Windsor last Thursday.

In a press release, the DOJ identifies the deputy as Cody Woods of the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Woods has four years of law enforcement experience, according to the DOJ. He's since been placed on administrative leave, as per department policy.

The DOJ reports that Woods made contact with a stolen vehicle at the Super 8 in Windsor that night.

The DOJ states Woods shot his firearm during the encounter, hitting the vehicle's driver.

The driver -- identified as Quantaze D. Campbell -- was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, according to the DOJ.

DCI is leading the investigation into this incident, assisted by the DeForest Police Department, Maple Bluff Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The DOJ states that all involved law enforcement agencies are fully cooperating with DCI.