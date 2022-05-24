DOJ identifies individuals in Racine officer-involved shooting

RACINE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) identified the individuals involved in an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in Racine earlier in May.
The DOJ identified the Racine Police Department officer as Zachary B. Brenner, who has four years of law enforcement experience.
The suspect was 37-year-old Da’shontay L. King.
The DOJ says that Brennar attempted a traffic stop on King's vehicle because it was the subject of a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm. King fled in his vehicle, then on foot.
During the chase, Brenner was seen with a firearm, and Brennar fired his gun, striking King. King was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The DOJ DCI is leading this investigation with the help of the several law enforcement agencies. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with the DCI during this investigation.
After its review, the DCI will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.