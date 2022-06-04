 Skip to main content
DOJ identifies victim, suspect in "targeted" Juneau County shooting

  • Updated
Douglas Uhde.jpg
Credit: Wisconsin DOC
Lisbon incident

NEW LISBON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin state authorities said retired Judge John Roemer died Friday in a "targeted" attack in his home in New Lisbon

The Department of Justice's (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said law enforcement tried to negotiate with Douglas K. Uhde, who was in Roemer's home. When those efforts failed, the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the home and found Roemer dead. 

Authorities found Uhde in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition. 

Attorney General Josh Kaul said law enforcement believes Uhde had other targets

DCI is asking anyone with information about Uhde to contact Wisconsin's DOJ at (608) 266-1221. 

