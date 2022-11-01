DOJ investigating 2 companies over alleged involvement in robocalls

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday it's taking action against two companies involved with illegal robocalls.
The DOJ's Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is investigating Michael Lansky LLC — doing business as Avid Telecom — and One Eye LLC.
The task force reported that it believes there is a reasonable basis for the investigation into the two companies.
The DOJ explains the task force wants to determine if Avid Telecom knowingly accepted and routed illegal robocalls. It also wants to determine if One Eye didn't adhere to a cease-and-desist letter it received from the Federal Communications Commission.
“Companies that facilitate illegal robocalls are part of the problem,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “The national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is working to prevent illegal robocalls.”
According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day.
The DOJ reports that fraudsters stole an estimated $29.8 billion through scam calls in 2021.