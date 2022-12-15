DOJ investigating deputy who shot suspect armed with knife

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an Adams County Sheriff's deputy who discharged their firearm, hitting a suspect.
DCI said the incident happened at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday while the deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance in the Town of New Chester.
Upon arrival, the deputy confronted a person who DCI said was armed with a knife. The agency said the deputy fired their weapon and hit the person.
The person got medical attention on scene and is in stable condition at a hospital.
The deputy involved has been put on administrative assignment.
No law enforcement officer was injured.
DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialist, and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.
After the investigation, DCI will turn its reports over to the Adams County District Attorney.