DOJ investigating officer involved critical incident in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer involved critical incident that occurred in the Town of Grand Rapids late Friday night.
According to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, an officer from the Grand Rapids Police Department made contact with an individual walking near the intersection of 32nd Street So. and Airport Avenue just before 11 p.m.
Initial reports from the officer indicate the person displayed a firearm during contact, and the officer fired their weapon, striking the individual. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Lifesaving measures were rendered, but the individual died at the scene.
The officer was not injured during the incident and was placed on administrative assignment.
Kaul says the Wisconsin DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Wood County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Nekoosa Police Department, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.