DOJ investigating targeted attack on New Lisbon man, suspect found injured

NEW LISBON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after one man was found dead and another man was found with a gunshot wound in the Township of New Lisbon Friday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m., the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call that an armed person was inside a New Lisbon home and that two shots were fired. Law enforcement have been in the neighborhood all day, near the home of a former Juneau County judge.
The caller left the home and contacted law enforcement from a nearby home.
After failed attempts to negotiate with the individual in the home, the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team entered the home around 10:17 a.m. and found the homeowner, a 68-year-old man, dead.
A 56-year-old man was found in the basement with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement began life-saving measures, and the man was taken to a medical facility. He is in critical condition.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
Investigators said this incident appears to be a targeted act, and there is no immediate danger to the public.
The names of the involved individuals are being withheld pending family notification.
The DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, Elroy Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services and the FBI.
DCI is reviewing evidence and will turn over investigative reports to the Juneau County District Attorney when the investigation is over.