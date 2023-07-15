DOJ: Officer-involved critical incident in Barron County, suspect dead

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) -- A suspect is dead following an officer-involved critical incident in Barron County Friday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, around 2:30 p.m. U.S. Marshals, the Barron County Sheriff's Office and Barron Police Department pursed a wanted suspect on Highway 8 in Barron. According to 511 WI, Highway 8 is still closed between 11th St. and 13th St.
The press release went on to say the suspect crashed into another vehicle. Law enforcement deployed "less lethal options" after the suspect reportedly didn't respond to commands to exit the vehicle.
The DOJ reports when law enforcement finally made contact with the suspect he was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The press release notes a gun was found in the suspect's vehicle.
No law enforcement were hurt in the incident and no officers fired their guns.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - What is described as a "high risk incident" has part of Highway 8 closed in Barron County.
The road is closed between Poskin and Barron. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in an email sent just after 4:30 p.m. that the "incident is concluded" and there is no threat to the public. He did not specify what happened.
"No lethal shots were fired by law enforcement and no injuries to any law enforcement officers," he said.
Fitzgerald said his office is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.
WisDOT shows the highway is still closed as of 4:40 p.m.