DOJ opens grant applications for critical incident mapping data program

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) announced Monday it is now accepting applications for the 2021 Wisconsin Act 109 Digital Mapping of School Buildings 2022 grant program.
The program will offer reimbursement to school boards and governing bodies of private schools for critical incident mapping data, which gives a clear layout of a school for law enforcement when a quick response is necessary.
The grant has $2,000,000 available in funding and applicants can apply for up to $5,000 per building (at a maximum of $200,000.00) per public school district, governing body of private schools, public schools, and tribal schools.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said, “critical incident mapping data can help first responders get to the location of a critical incident as quickly as possible.”
“Providing this grant to Wisconsin schools will be an additional tool that law enforcement has in protecting our schools, our citizens, and our communities," Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski said.
