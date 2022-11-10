DOJ: Over 54K lbs. of drugs collect during Wisconsin Drug Take Back Day

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin collected over 54,000 pounds of unwanted medication during Drug Take Back Day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

More than 140 agencies statewide participated in Drug Take Back Day to help people to get rid of unwanted or unused medicine in a safe way.

The day also helps bring awareness to the dangers of drug abuse and improper storage and disposal of medication.

For example, many think it's safe to wash drugs down the drain or flush them down the toilet, but DOJ says this isn't true. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove drugs from the water, and trace amounts of them are showing up in rivers and lakes.

Though it's just one day in October, many law enforcement agencies, hospitals and pharmacies have permanent drug disposal boxes available for public use.

All of the gathered drugs will be taken to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs will be incinerated.