DOJ training 12 critical incident response teams to support schools after critical incidents

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is training 12 Critical Incident Response Teams (CIRTs) protect schools and students across the state.
Trained by the Office of School Safety (OSS), the CIRTs are regionally-based teams who will support all Wisconsin K-12 public, private, charter and tribal schools if a critical incident occurs at their school.
According to the OSS, a school-related critical incident is a sudden or unexpected event or series of events that can cause trauma within a school community. Examples include threats or acts of violence, natural disasters, serious injuries to students or staff, suicide, weather-related disasters, community turmoil, intruders, an Amber Alert and hate crimes
The DOJ says the mission of the CIRT program is to minimize the psychological impact of a critical incident, help stabilize the school community, work to identify individuals who may need long-term mental health care after a critical incident and support school staff.
“We must take a comprehensive approach to school safety,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “By creating regional Critical Incident Response Teams for schools across Wisconsin, our Office of School Safety and the partners participating in this program will ensure that resources and support are available if a critical incident takes place at any Wisconsin school.”
The 12 CIRTs are made up of volunteers from multiple areas, including law enforcement officers, school administrators, counselors, psychologists, social workers, nurses, teachers, school safety experts and other related professions.
Every CIRT member will attend one of the training sessions held around the state this spring and summer, where they'll be equipped with the skills they need to support a school after a critical incident.
The DOJ says the training will help ensure uniform responses and support for all schools throughout the state. The curriculum of the CIRT training includes PREPaRE workshop 1 & 2, Introduction to Standard Reunification Method, Crisis Communication with the Media and Resource and CIR Toolkit.
The CIRT program is expected to launch fall 2022. Wisconsin is the first state to implement regionally-based CIRTs statewide.