DOJ trains school staff members to respond to crises

DEFOREST, Wis. (WKOW) – Staff members from several local school districts received training Monday on how to respond to crises.
The State Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety ran the training in DeForest.
DOJ officials say the participants learned about response and recovery techniques that will help if there’s ever an emergency at school.
“We define that a crisis event is anything that is unexpected, unpredictable and creates psychological upset for our youth or our staff,” said Trish Kilpin, the director of the Office of School Safety. “These interventions are applicable, large and small.”
DOJ officials say they’ve created regional crisis response teams that can help smaller districts who may not have the same resources as larger districts.