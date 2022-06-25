Domestic Violence awareness and Melissa's Story

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- In honor of a missing Green County woman, people gathered to share their stories surrounding domestic violence.
The event was held in honor of Melissa Trumpy, who went missing in October. Her disappearance remains unsolved.
Trumpy's 8-year-old daughter Josie Affunti said she's been waiting for her mom to come home for more than 200 days.
"Me, Mateo and my sister Dalana don't deserve this," Josie said. "We already missed Mothers Day when I was suppose to give her something."
Trumpy was last seen leaving Monticello, Wisconsin heading towards Shannon, Illinois.
Her truck was found the next day, abandoned on Bolton Road, near Freeport.
Trumps family friend Sheena Raye said she thinks Trumpy was murdered.
"At this point there's been no activity on her bank account, nothing on her cell phone, nothing on social media," Raye said. "She's missed every holiday with her children, her daughter just went to homecoming and prom, there's no way she would have missed that."
Melissa's boyfriend Derek Hammer is charged in a September domestic abuse case against her in Green County Wisconsin.
He has not been named a person of interest in her disappearance.
Ester Collins said Melissa's story inspired her to want to help others, so she set up an event in hopes to bring awareness to domestic violence.
"You're not alone, we don't think you're crazy, we know that it takes an army, we know that it takes a lot of people to stand behind you to leave," Collins said.
And as the days without Melissa continue stacking up, family and friends said they just want her home.
"We are always fighting for Melissa in that we are here for you Melissa and we just want to bring you home and we love you," Collins said.
"Her kids deserve to know where she is," Rayes added.
Family asks anyone with information about Melissa's disappearance to please come forward. You can remain anonymous.