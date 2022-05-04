Donation drive collects supplies for Ukraine

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- People in the Madison area are doing what they can to help people in Ukraine.
Olga and Steve Daubs organized a donation drive on Wednesday. They invited people to bring supplies to a storage unit at Discovery Storage in Fitchburg.
They're working with a nonprofit called Wisconsin Ukrainians that gets the supplies to its partners in Ukraine and Poland.
It's personal for Olga -- she's from Ukraine and her parents are still there.
"It is very important for people on the ground. Because this war broke up all their life and they ended up with nothing right now," she told 27 News.
The couple is hosting another collection event on Saturday, May 7. It will also be at the storage unit at Discovery Storage. The business is at 5237 Verona Road in Fitchburg.
They're looking for food that's easy to ship, like baby formula and protein bars, medical supplies like bandages and burn kits, and items that could be used by military members in Ukraine, like binoculars and multitools.