'Donations like this are the lifeblood of the organization': Local business donates a truckload of food to Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON (WKOW) -- A semi-trailer full of food pulled up to Second Harvest Foodbank in Madison Wednesday for a big delivery.
Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson donated 19 pallets and more than 35 thousand pounds of food that included rice, frozen carrots and black beans.
The business usually focuses on smaller donations to the local food pantry in Fort Atkinson, but it ended one of its product lines so it had a lot of extra food that shouldn't go to waste.
"Giving back to the people of our community and of our state is something that is the backbone of of who we are," said Lisa Caras, the farm's marketing manager. "Because this was such a large donation, we felt that we could make a really large impact to the people of southeast Wisconsin so the Second Harvest was a no brainer at that point."
Right now, it's all being stored in a warehouse and partners of the food bank can choose what products they want.
"Oh my gosh, donations like this are the lifeblood in the heart of the organization," said Janet Simon with Second Harvest. "This is how we operate."
In the coming weeks, the donated food will support about 125,000 people in southwestern Wisconsin who rely on Second Harvest’s network of partner agencies and programs for food assistance.