Donor speaks out after woman accused of stealing thousands from veterans

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Cudahy woman is facing charges for stealing thousands of dollars from Stars and Stripes Honor Flights.
Now, one of the donors she's accused of ripping off is speaking out.
Erv's Mug donated about $2,200 since 2018 to "We Run-They Fly."
Authorities say the money was intercepted by the organization's owner, Jodi Nogay.
Erv's Mug owner Danielle Baerwald said she's learned her lesson. "I think at least for myself, personally I want to go directly to the source."
Prosecutors say she spent much of it on spa treatments, Amazon orders and groceries.
The Better Business Bureau says donors should be cautious of charities raising money for other charities.