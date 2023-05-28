 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TO 11 PM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Don't have Memorial Day plans? We've got you covered on events in southern Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
Memorial Day parades

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — If you don't already have plans for Memorial Day, 27 News has you covered!

Here are four Memorial Day events taking place in our area Monday:

  • The Madison Veterans Council will hold their annual Remembrance Ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. The event will begin with a concert performed by VFW Post 1318 Band at 9:15 a.m. The ceremony, which will include full military honors, will follow at 10 a.m.
  • The Edgewater Hotel in Madison is hosting a Memorial Day concert from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. "The Songs of Our Heroes" will include service stories from local veterans and musical performances from Sean Michael Dargan & the Talented Lads and That Jazz Classic Big Band. The concert will feature the soundtracks of WWII, the Korean War and the Gulf War. The event is free and open to the public.
  • The 66th annual Monona Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monona Drive. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Monona Grove High School and end at Sennett Middle School. Parade-goers can expect candy, musical performances and performances from area veterans. 
  • A Memorial Day observance will be held at the Veteran's Memorial at Gorman Wayside Park in Fitchburg. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. and include speeches and full military honors.

If you're looking for something to do without a crowd, check out this list of lesser traveled state areas: 

