Don't have Memorial Day plans? We've got you covered on events in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — If you don't already have plans for Memorial Day, 27 News has you covered!

Here are four Memorial Day events taking place in our area Monday:

The Madison Veterans Council will hold their annual Remembrance Ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison. The event will begin with a concert performed by VFW Post 1318 Band at 9:15 a.m. The ceremony, which will include full military honors, will follow at 10 a.m.

The Edgewater Hotel in Madison is hosting a Memorial Day concert from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. "The Songs of Our Heroes" will include service stories from local veterans and musical performances from S ean Michael Dargan & the Talented Lads and That Jazz Classic Big Band. The concert will feature the soundtracks of WWII, the Korean War and the Gulf War. The event is free and open to the public.

The 66th annual Monona Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monona Drive. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Monona Grove High School and end at Sennett Middle School. Parade-goers can expect candy, musical performances and performances from area veterans.

A Memorial Day observance will be held at the Veteran's Memorial at Gorman Wayside Park in Fitchburg. The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. and include speeches and full military honors.

If you're looking for something to do without a crowd, check out this list of lesser traveled state areas: