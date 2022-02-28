Door County business selling candles for Ukraine

DOOR COUNTY (WBAY) -- A Door County business is trying to raise awareness about the situation in Ukraine.
Door County Candle Company is selling blue and yellow candles to represent the Ukrainian flag. They also have a vanilla scent.
The owner of the business is Ukrainian and still has family living there.
All of the proceeds from the sales are going to a nonprofit that supports several projects, including an emergency response fund.
"Not knowing what to do, I think was the worst feeling and hearing your family cry on the phone and sending you videos of bombings and being terrified, and being here it was the worst feeling. So, being able to channel that into something that is making a difference means everything," the candle company's owner, Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, told WBAY TV.
They sold the first 300 candles they made in one day. At least 3,000 more orders have come in.