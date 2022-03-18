Door County Candle Company raises more than $125,000 for Ukraine with candle fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the war in Ukraine unfolds, a company in Door County is helping out, one candle at a time.
One of the Door County Candle Company's owners, Christiana Gorchynsky-Trapani, is Ukrainian-American, so she decided to create a Ukraine candle and donate all proceeds.
Earlier this week, the company donated $125,000 to an organization that's helping those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
The effort was also highlighted on World News Tonight, and candle orders came in fast and furious, crashing the company website.
Gorchynsky-Trapani said she is very thankful for being featured and for everyone’s “tremendous outpouring of love and support for this fundraiser.”
“It is touching our hearts,” she said.
The mission has now become a family affair, with Christiana's mother, father and grandmother all helping to make the candles.