 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds becoming westerly behind the front 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Door County Candle Company raising money for Ukraine

  • Updated
Candles for Ukraine
WBAY Photo

STURGEON BAY (WBAY) -- Just over a week ago, the Door County Candle Company launched a Ukrainian candle sale.

The money raised is going to an emergency aid fund in the war-torn country.

The shop has already sold more than 13,000 candles in the store and online.

“I knew people wanted to help people in Ukraine and I knew people wanted to do something," said owner Christina Gorchynsky Trapani who is from Ukraine.

"I just didn’t think our fundraiser would be a big way to do that."

So far, she says the specialty candles have raised more than $100,000 for Razom for Ukraine, the non-profit benefitting from the sale.

“Just reading about the emergency response fund with Razom and helping to fund bandages and tourniquets and all these supplies for the people getting hurt in Ukraine it’s going to make a huge difference," Gorchynsky Trapani said.

"So it’s so special that we can do this together and make a big difference for people in Ukraine. That's the goal.”

As long as customers are supporting the cause, the candles will continue to be poured.

“If people want to keep helping, people in Ukraine, I can’t stop making these special candles so we’ll continue as long as people want to help,” says Gorchynsky Trapani.

Tags

Recommended for you